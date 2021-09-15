Britney Spears has reassured fans after suddenly deleting her Instagram account on Tuesday (14 September).

Many fans took to social media to show their concern after the “Gimme More” singer deleted her profile right after sharing a post that thanked her #FreeBritney movement supporters.

“Kind of freaking out right now! Why did Britney delete her Instagram account??? I hope she’s okay,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“We’re worried,” wrote another fan, while another added: “Britney Spears’ Instagram has gone. I’m freaking out.”

However, Spears reassured them on Twitter that she had “just taking a little break from social media” to celebrate her recent engagement to long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Don’t worry folks… just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I’ll be back soon,” the 39-year-old pop star wrote.

In her last Instagram post, Spears shared an article titled “Infusing education with heart”.

“Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

“I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system!!!!” the singer wrote in her caption alongside a screenshot of the article.

“No… you’re not alone and no… you’re not crazy!!!! People need to hear this before it’s TOO LATE!!!! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom!!!!!”

She ended her caption by thanking the #FreeBritney movement for the support it had given her.

Earlier this week, Spears officially announced her engagement with Asghari. In an Instagram video, the “Toxic” singer was seen showing off a four-carat diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness.”

It also showed Spears winking, kissing and smiling at her fiancé and answering “Yes!” when he asked if she liked the ring.