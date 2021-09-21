A week after deactivating her profile, Britney Spears is back on Instagram.

“I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already,” the 39-year-old pop star wrote.

Her post featured photographs from her weekend getaway in Palm Springs with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

On 17 September, Spears had reassured fans on Twitter revealing that she was “just taking a little break from social media” to celebrate her engagement with her long-time boyfriend.

In the first few posts back on the social media platform, the “Toxic” singer shared videos of her dancing to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

“Don’t forget to stay grateful and say your prayers folks,” the caption of one of Spears’s posts said.

News of the singer’s engagement came days after the Mississippi-born singer’s father Jamie filed a court petition to end the conservatorship arrangement that has controlled Spears’s finances and estate for more than a decade.

In June, Spears told a judge she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby with him in an impassioned plea to end the conservatorship.

She said she had not been allowed to remove an intrauterine birth control device or even drive with him.

Spears can get legally married, but the conservatorship must approve this, as with other major life decisions she takes.

She was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons, aged 14 and 15, and was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.