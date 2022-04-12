Britney Spears: Kevin Federline, father of singer’s two children, ‘wishes her the best’ after pregnancy news
‘Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post,’ his attorney said
Kevin Federline, the father of Britney Spears’s two children, has responded to news the singer is pregnant.
Spears has announced that she is pregnant with her third child, which is her first with Sam Asghari, whom she recently secretly married.
The news comes five months after she was released from the conservatorship she was under for 12 years.
Spears shared the news on Instagram on Monday (11 April), which she revealed was a surprise.
The singer’s fans and friends, including Paris Hilton, have shared their celebratory reactions to the news on social media.
Spears’s ex-husband Federline, who is the father of Spears’s sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, shared a statement about the news through his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan.
Speaking on NBC News over the phone, Kaplan said: “Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post. He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”
Former dancer Federline was married to Spears for two years from 2004 to 2006. Spears eventually filed for divorce from Federline, citing irreconcilable differences.
Speaking about her pregnancy on Instagram, Spears wrote: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”
