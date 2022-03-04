Britney Spears fans have been left overjoyed after the singer referred to Sam Asghari as her “husband” in a new post.

The singer has been dating the Iranian model and personal trainer since 2016. They announced their engagement in 2021.

While many suspected the pair had married in secret, Spears quietly confirmed this was the case in an Instagram post shared on Friday (40 March).

Spears, 40, posted a video of baby turtles, captioning it: “My husband Sam Asghari sent me this.”

The couple have been on holiday celebrating Asghari’s 28th birthday. In the previous post, she had referred to Asghari as her fiancé.

It’s unknown when exactly the couple got married, but fans of Spears are ecstatic over the news.

“Did someone say HUSBAND?” one follower wrote, with another adding: “Britney just dropped “husband“ on her gram post....girl...y’all get married?”

One of her fans branded the couple “cute”, while many just excitedly pointed out the inclusion of the word “husband”.

“Wishing you both many years of happiness,” a follower wrote, with some echoing the lyrics of her hit song “Stronger”, which read: “Stronger than yesterday / Now it’s nothing but my way.”

Britney Spears refers to Sam Asghari as ‘husband’ on Instagram (Instafgram)

Asghari has been praised for supporting Spears throughout the battle to end her conservatorship, which was granted in November 2021.

Spears would have had to seek permission to marry Asghari if she was still under the conservatorship.

The singer was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons, aged 14 and 15, and was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.