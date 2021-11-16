Britney Spears will receive a ‘care plan’ following the end of her conservatorship

Britney Spears is set to be supported by a “care plan” following the end of her conservatorship.

In documents filed by Spears’ former conservator Jodi Montgomery, a “care plan” has been drawn up by Montgomery with the aid of Spears’ medical team.

People, which has obtained the documents, reported that the “care plan” is in “regard to Ms Spears’ ongoing needs and best interests — just those outside of a conservatorship.”

The filing also requests that the plan is legally sealed “away from the prying eyes of the public” because it contains medical information regarding her children.

The document also reportedly says: “Ms Montgomery would like to ensure that there are guidelines in place for supportive decision-making to help her adjust and transition to life outside of the conservatorship.”

Montgomery also states that the plan addresses “key issues arising from the transition off the 13-year conservatorship”.

Spears’ conservatorship was ended last Friday (12 November) and the judge cited the care plan as a reason to end the controversial arrangement which had been run by her father for the past 13 years.

Spears has previously called the conservatorship “abusive” amid claims that her father was spying on her and illegally recording her conversations.

(Getty Images)

The “Toxic” singer announced earlier this week that she was celebrating the end of the conservatorship with a glass of champagne. She also wrote on Instagram: “I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months.”