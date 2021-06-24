Britney Spears fans and members of the #FreeBritney movement have reacted with astonishment after the star addressed a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday (23 June), in a landmark moment for her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The pop icon, 39, spoke directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which has controlled her money and affairs since 2008. It was the first time she had appeared in open court in 13 years of the conservatorship.

Spears, who took part remotely, said: “I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. The last time I spoke to you [the judge]… made me feel like I was dead. I am telling you again because I am not lying… so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damages… I deserve changes.”

During proceedings, Spears also claimed her team did not want her to become pregnant with another child. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said. “I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children.”

She also claimed she was made to take lithium against her will, and asked for an end to the “abusive” conservatorship.

Members of the #FreeBritney movement, who have campaigned for the star to be released from her conservatorship for years, were left “stunned” by Spears’s claims.

“This is EXPLOSIVE. I can’t even type, I’m shaking so much. #FreeBritney,” a post from the campaign’s official account said.

A follow-up post added: “I’m still stunned. I’m sad. But I have hope. We love you @BritneySpears. If only the rest of us had a shred of her strength. #FreeBritney”

Activist Kevin Wu told Buzzfeed: “A lot of what we suspected turned out to be true, and the reality was even worse than we expected… Reform is definitely needed. If this can happen to Britney Spears, this can happen to anyone.”

Another activist, Junior Olivas, told the publication he feels vindicated by Spears’s words and recent reporting on the issue: “It says that we aren’t conspiracy theorists. Now it’s like we’re being taken seriously and people are jumping on the wagon like, ‘Oh my god. You guys were right.’”

Fans of the star – including celebrities such as Mariah Carey and the author Reni Eddo-Lodge – heaped praise on Spears for being brave enough to speak out in court.

In court, the “Toxic” singer detailed her experience under the conservatorship and the alleged control her management and father, Jamie, held over her personal and professional life. This included them allegedly forcing her to perform.

Updates about Spears’s entire testimony can be found in our live blog here.