Britney Spears is preparing to address a Los Angeles courtroom today (Wednesday 23 June), in a landmark moment for her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The pop star, 39, is expected to speak directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which has controlled her money and affairs since 2008. This will be the first time she has been heard in open court in 13 years of the conservatorship.

Spears, who is scheduled to take part remotely, asked for the hearing so she could address the court directly.

In recent court filings, Spears has sought a greater say over who runs her conservatorship, and has asked that her father, who had extensive power over her life and money for most of its existence, be removed.

