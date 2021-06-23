Britney Spears court case – live: Pop star to address judge in Los Angeles amid conservatorship battle
Appearance will mark the first time Spears has been heard in open court in 13 years since conservatorship began
Britney Spears is preparing to address a Los Angeles courtroom today (Wednesday 23 June), in a landmark moment for her ongoing conservatorship battle.
The pop star, 39, is expected to speak directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which has controlled her money and affairs since 2008. This will be the first time she has been heard in open court in 13 years of the conservatorship.
Spears, who is scheduled to take part remotely, asked for the hearing so she could address the court directly.
In recent court filings, Spears has sought a greater say over who runs her conservatorship, and has asked that her father, who had extensive power over her life and money for most of its existence, be removed.
Key points:
According to reports, her boyfriend Sam Asghari has been providing her with support to help “boost her confidence” prior to the hearing.
According to Page Six, Asghari, 27, is helping Spears “break the ice” with the judge.
“Sam has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well,” a source said. “He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she’s loved and supported by fans.”
Spears’s appearance follows a report in the New York Times that she has denounced the conservatorship as “oppressive and controlling”, and that she has “expressed serious opposition to the conservatorship earlier and more often than had previously been known.
Spears expected to speak at court hearing on 23 June
Hello and welcome to our liveblog, where we’ll be providing you with the latest updates, news and comment ahead of Britney Spears’s anticipated appearance at court in Los Angeles.
The court hearing about Spears’ conservatorship will take place on Wednesday (23 June), during which Spears is expected to address the court directly.
The conservatorship was put into place in 2008 amid growing concerns for the singer’s mental health.
