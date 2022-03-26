Britney Spears has revealed that watching Euphoria helped her with her anxiety.

HBO’s teen drama follows a group of high school students and is known for its explicit depiction of sex, drug taking and violence on screen.

However, writing on Instagram on Saturday (26 March), Spears said that the show actually made her feel calmer.

“For MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!!” Spears wrote.

“I’m a little behind anyways !!!! Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!!”

She continued: “It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy … stillness … yoga … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE ... YES you know THOSE !!!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING.”

Euphoria star Zendaya commented on Spears’s post with three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Spears’s fans were delighted, with one commenting: “We love a queen with taste.”

“Zendaya has truly made it,” another joked.