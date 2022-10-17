Britney Spears joins husband in supporting Iran protests
The singer posted her support for the people of Iran on her socials yesterday
Britney Spears has joined her husband in showing support for the protests taking place in Iran.
As of last month, many people have been protesting in the country against the strict rules set out by the government. The protests began in direct response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in custody of the “morality police”.
Amini was held by the country’s police for allegedly having a loose headscarf, or hijab. Although police have denied any mistreatment, and say she died of a heart attack, her family believe otherwise.
Since then, deadly demonstrations have taken place across Iran, with Iranian women shown on video cutting off their hair and defying dress rules.
“Me & my husband stand with the people of Iran fighting for freedom,” Spears wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday.
Her tweet follows her husband’s vocal support for the protest. In September Sam Asghari shared a passionate video on Instagram in support of the Iranian people.
Asghari started by suggesting how different Iran had been pre 1979, when he claimed their people had “freedom and hope”.
The Iranian-American actor is referring to the change in 1979, which involved a revolution that saw the Islamic republic come into power under Ayatollah Ruholiah Khomeini.
“After 1979, the Islamic Republic regime took over and forced its ideology, propaganda and dictatorship on the people,” Asghari, 28, said. “It slaughtered, murdered and stole from innocent people,” he claimed.
“The country is now known for being the biggest sponsor of terrorism. It’s now hated by every single country because of this horrible government. But they are the biggest terrorist for its own people,” he said in the video.
