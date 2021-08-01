Britney Spears has concerned fans after sharing yet another topless post on Instagram.

The singer recently shared three of the exact same topless photos of herself, eventually deleting the first two, and, on Friday (30 July), shared a brief topless clip of herself.

Spears has now posted another video, which shows her looking at the camera and tilting her body while covering her breasts with her hands.

Her fans have been left confused by the post, with many questioning why she is continuing to share similar images.

“Who else is straight up concerned?” one fan asked, with another writing: “Literally what is happening.”

Another Spears fan added: “This is so confusing but still love u,” with someone else stating the belief that “something suspicious is going on.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Sharon Stone stepped in to support the singer, calling her “beautiful”.

Britney Spears shared yet another topless selfie on her Instagram page (Instagram @britneyspears)

Earlier this month, a New Yorker report revealed that 10 people from Spears’s team meet each week to discuss her social media posts.

Spears reportedly writes her own posts before submitting them to CrowdSurf, the company that handles her social media accounts, which then uploads them on her behalf.

Last month, Spears angrily criticised her sister Jamie Lynn in two separate posts in which she addressed her ongoing battle to reclaim her conservatorship.