Britney Spears has said that her life is “changing as we speak” as she updated fans on her ongoing conservatorship battle.

In June, the singer spoke in court for the first time in 13 years about her desire to end her legal guardianship, which has controlled her business and personal affairs since 2008.

Spears told the court that she was “depressed” and “angry”, calling for her father Jamie to be removed from the conservatorship while commenting that he “should be in jail”.

During a 14 July hearing, Jamie Spears’s attorney Vivian Thoreen stated that he wouldn’t step down and that he only had his daughter’s best interests in mind. The Independent has contacted Thoreen for further comment.

On Thursday (5 August), Spears’s new lawyer filed a request to remove Jamie from her conservatorship.

In a video shared to her Instagram later in the day, the musician told fans that things were finally looking up amid her legal struggle.

“I’m sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I’m doing and since the cat is out of the bag, literally out of the bag, and you guys know my situation, I do wanna let you guys know that things are way better than what I ever anticipated.”

She then answered a number of questions asked by fans that were about something other than “the drama in the conservatorship”, discussing her favourite clothing shop and crisp flavour.

In another video posted on Thursday, Spears shared her excitement at the “great news” that she was allowed to have her own iPad for the first time ever.

“I came in the kitchen, I saw something I ordered and it is a freakin’ new iPad,” she said. “I am so excited. My kids have owned one, I’ve never owned one. This is just a groundbreaking day.”

Explaining how she’d “always had a little phone”, Spears explained: “Now this iPad is in my hands and I feel like my life is changing as we speak and I am so excited. Upward bound! Yes!”