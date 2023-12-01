Britney Spears says fans are right to suspect ‘something’s going on’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has shared a cryptic post from her Instagram page confirming that her fans were “100 per cent right” to think that “something’s going on”, as her sister Jamie Lynn exits ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The pop star recently released her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, in which she reflects on her rise to fame and her battle to be freed from the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business affairs.

Her legal victory was spurred on largely thanks to the “Free Britney” campaign led by her fans, something she acknowledged after the end of her court case in 2021.

In a recent Instagram post that appears to have been deleted, the 41-year-old told her fans of how she began writing her book two years ago, while trying to keep her personal life “secret”.

“Not only was my personal life kept secret, but it felt equivalent to 20 years of hard times that I wrote about in my book,” she added.

“It’s over now and I’m incredibly sad about those times... It’s weird cause although I do Instagram, I don’t follow social media, the news, and the fan chatter! I’ve been doing that this week and it’s weird cause it feels like a lot of fans already kind of know me and they way they speak is incredibly kind.

“They always a suspicion that something’s going on! Well guess what Britney nerds… you were 100 per cent right. I don’t have time to speak about any of it cause at this particular moment it’s beyond comprehension.”

Spears then shared a clip from her favourite film, Disney’s 1991 animated classic, Beauty and the Beast.

“Looks are deceiving,” she wrote. “I’ve been turned down by so many and incredibly hurt by many.”

Spears’s post comes shortly after her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, quit the ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after 10 days in the jungle.

A show spokesperson told The Independent: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celeb on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Jamie Lynn Spears on ‘I’m a Celeb’ (ITV)

While Jamie Lynn appeared to suggest that she and her famous sister are on positive terms now, she is referred to as “a total b****” in The Woman in Me.

“Spears seems to remember little of her early fame; anecdotes are often half-told,” critic Adam White said in his review of the book for The Independent.

“What she remembers with heartbreaking specificity are smaller, familial slights: the paparazzi pictures of her mother and her brother’s girlfriend getting haircuts and drinking wine together shortly after she is first put under conservatorship; Jamie Lynn performing a remixed version of one of her hits at an awards show, after Spears herself had been barred from performing remixes.

“It reads like a death by a thousand cuts, a family unit milking their cash cow for all she’s worth, and treating her with a degree of thoughtlessness that borders on cruel.”

Spears’s The Woman in Me sold a million copies in the first week of its release, to positive reactions from both critics and fans.