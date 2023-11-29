Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jamie Lynn Spears has sensationally quit I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! after 10 days in the Australian jungle camp, ITV has confirmed.

A show spokesperson told The Independent: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Her departure comes on the heels of fellow campmate, food critic Grace Dent’s exit from the popular reality series on Monday (27 November).

Since the 2023 season premiered on ITV earlier this month, the former Zoey 101 star has repeatedly expressed her desire to go back home. Spears, 31, previously threatened to quit the survival reality series after three days in the Australian jungle.

During last Tuesday’s eoisode of the show, Spears broke down in tears, telling cameras that she was missing her children after her fellow contestants failed to secure her luxury item: a picture of her two daughters.

She told the Bush Telegraph: “I don’t get it... this is not okay, I wanna go home. I do not want to be here.”

She then told her campmates: I quit, I don’t wanna do it. I do not wanna be there. I went to tell them [the producers] this is not fair. I quit. I don’t wanna do it, I don’t wanna be here, that’s so unfair that was torture. F*** this.”

Spears, who is the sister of pop star Britney Spears, admitted she was “struggling” and wanted to see her children back home in the US. She has one daughter, Maddie, 15, with ex Casey Aldridge. She also shares Ivey Joan, five, with husband Jamie Watson.

After the 2023 lineup was revealed, Spears said she hoped the show would “be a nice way for people to see the real me”, adding that it was “an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Spears also said “it takes a lot to hurt my feelings” and that “I can take a lot of s***” in the same interview.

“I think my best quality is the fact that it takes a lot to hurt my feelings,” she explained. “Unless you are my children or my immediate family, nothing is going to hurt me. I can take a lot of s***and it doesn’t get me down, so I really think it’s a good quality to have in a place where a lot of stuff is thrown at you!”