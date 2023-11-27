Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Grace Dent quits I’m a Celebrity on medical grounds after one week in jungle

Dent, 50, said ‘I just want to go home’ during Sunday night’s episode of the survival reality series

Maanya Sachdeva
Monday 27 November 2023 08:24
Comments
I'm a Celeb's Grace Dent gets medical attention after Bushtucker Trial

Food critic Grace Dent has quit I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! after a week in the Australian jungle, ITV has confirmed in a statement.

“Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” the broadcaster said in a statement obtained by The Mirror on Monday (27 November).

Fans noted that the 50-year-old journalist, who has previously criticised the survivalist reality series, appeared unwell on camera, with one person writing on X/Twitter,

The former Masterchef star expressed her desire to quit the show during Sunday night’s episode, telling the camera: “I just want to go home”.

More follows on this breaking news story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in