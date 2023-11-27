Grace Dent quits I’m a Celebrity on medical grounds after one week in jungle

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Food critic Grace Dent has quit I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! after a week in the Australian jungle, ITV has confirmed in a statement.

“Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” the broadcaster said in a statement obtained by The Mirror on Monday (27 November).

Fans noted that the 50-year-old journalist, who has previously criticised the survivalist reality series, appeared unwell on camera, with one person writing on X/Twitter,

The former Masterchef star expressed her desire to quit the show during Sunday night’s episode, telling the camera: “I just want to go home”.

More follows on this breaking news story