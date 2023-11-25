I’m a Celeb’s Grace Dent gets medical attention after Bushtucker Trial

Grace Dent was given medical attention after taking part in a gruelling Bushtucker Trial on Friday's (24 November) episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The food critic, 50, took on the Touchdown of Terror trial alongside Nella Rose.

The YouTuber, 26, pulled the emergency cord to bring her time in the challenge to an end as insects were poured into her helmet.

Following the challenge, it appeared a critter had lodged itself in Dent's ear, as she said: "That's not nice, I can hear it."

A medic was sent in to flush the insect out.