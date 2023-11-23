New I’m A Celebrity.... Get Me Out Of Here! campmates Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew are straight into the action as they battle it out in a new trial in tonight’s (23 November) show.

In a first-look, the new duo take part in a trial entitled ‘Don’t Drop The Ball’, which involves racing to move pigs testicles from one end of an assault course to the other. The twist is they must carry the testicles in their mouths.

The campmates have been divided into two teams, with Bellew and Dettori leading each one, to undergo various challenges over the next few days.