I’m A Celebrity’s Nella Rose opens up on impact of father’s death

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Nella Rose has opened up about the impact her father’s death had on her.

The YouTube star revealed to campmate Grace Dent that she turned to food and alcohol after her father Kamango Paul Hollela died.

She told Dent: “Lack of self-discipline got me from a size 12 to a size 20.

"Literally, my dad passed and I locked myself in the house for two months and just drank every single day and ate every single day.

"I gained it all and it was the pandemic. So it wasn't like I was leaving or working. It was like, boom."