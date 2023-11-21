I’m a Celeb’s Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix clash over father comment

Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix clashed on Tuesday's (21 November) episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! over a comment about her age.

The YouTuber, 26, told the Bush Telegraph she was upset after a conversation she had with the First Dates star, 51, around the campfire on Monday night in which he said he was old enough to be her father.

She ignored Sirieix over breakfast before telling her campmate she wanted to stay away from him.

“You know that my mum’s dead, and you know that my dad’s dead," Nella said.