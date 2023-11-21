It has only been two days, but I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! already has people glued to their television screens.

Tuesday night’s episode appears to be another delight as this spoiler shows, with YouTube star Nella Rose taking on her second Bushtucker trial. This one is called No Time To Cry.

Rose can be seen screaming in terror as she scrambles through a claustrophobic underground lair as she faces giant spiders and electric shocks.

Presenters Ant and Dec struggle to keep a straight face.

Ant tries to reassure Rose but continues laughing.