Fred Sirieix confronts Nigel Farage over ‘shameful’ Brexit poster

Fred Sirieix confronted Nigel Farage over what he described as a "shameful" Brexit poster on Monday's (20 November) episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The First Dates maître d' clashed with the former Ukip leader, who campaigned to leave the EU, on what the benefits of Brexit were for the average person in Britain.

Sirieix criticised Farage for a poster he launched in 2016 depicting a line of desperate refugees trying to reach Europe under the headline "Breaking Point".

"It was about demonising migrants," Sirieix told Farage.