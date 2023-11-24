Nella Rose ‘shaken up’ as she quits Bushtucker Trial

Nella Rose was visibly shaken up after tapping out of another Bushtucker Trial on Friday’s (24 November) episode of I’m a Celebrity.

The YouTuber had to wear an American football helmet filled with critters, while throwing American footballs to Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson in the Touchdown of Terror trial.

She was unable to cope as more bugs poured in and filled up her helmet, with the YouTuber quickly pulling her emergency cord and ending her time in the trial.