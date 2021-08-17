Britney Spears has explained her recent decision to share a number of near-naked photos on her Instagram account.

The 39-year-old has been active on social media in the past few months as she fights a highly publicised court case to have her father removed as her conservator.

On Tuesday, the “Toxic” singer shared a topless photo of herself in a pair of white bikini bottoms and red boots with the caption addressing thoughts on why she “exposes” her skin.

“Before I show you more pics of my body… I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!” she wrote. “In my opinion, it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realising you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer!!!!

“The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better!!!” she continued.

Spears revealed that she’s had “billions” of shows that were “embarrassing as f***” because of the way she looked.

She explained: “I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my a** but I feel like performing made me too self-conscious about my body and that’s not attractive…

“Anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way!!!!

“I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am.”

The “Gimme More” singer then declared that she’s a “beautiful” and “sensitive” woman “who needs to look at myself in my purest form”.

Britney Spears shared a fourth topless post on Instagram (Instagram @britneyspears)

“No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring,” she continued. “But it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened!!!! And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really f***ing funny!!!”

The singer acknowledged that the Free Britney movement started with the pink t-shirts almost three years ago.

“There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all,” Spears concluded.