Britney Spears news - live: Singer’s father Jamie Spears agrees to step down as conservator
After a long-running legal battle, the father of Britney Spears will reportedly step down as her conservator.
Jamie Spears says he “intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator”.
Britney Spear’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart told the website “we are pleased but not necessarily surprised” by the development.
The conservatorship has controlled Britney Spears’s life and finances since 2008. James Spears had power over her life choices from 2008 to 2019 and controlled her financial decisions along with his attorney in that same time.
He stepped down as the conservator of his daughter’s personal matters in 2019 and was going to share power over her finances with an estate management firm, but it has withdrawn from the arrangement.
Attorney Mathew Rosengart said that Britney’s father stepping down as conservator wouldn’t stop them from investigating the conduct of Jamie Spears over the past 13 years.
"We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others,” Mr Rosengart told TMZ.
“I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”
Britney Spears’s father has reportedly agreed to step down as her conservator.
James Spears says he “intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator”, TMZ reported on Thursday (12 August) citing new legal documents.
The Independent has contacted James Spears and Britney Spears’s respective attorneys for more information.
Britney Spears’s father has reportedly agreed to step down as her conservator.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of Britney Spears and her legal battle.
