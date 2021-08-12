✕ Close Britney Spears says 'things are better than expected' amid conservatorship legal battle

After a long-running legal battle, the father of Britney Spears will reportedly step down as her conservator.

Jamie Spears says he “intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator”.

Britney Spear’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart told the website “we are pleased but not necessarily surprised” by the development.

The conservatorship has controlled Britney Spears’s life and finances since 2008. James Spears had power over her life choices from 2008 to 2019 and controlled her financial decisions along with his attorney in that same time.

He stepped down as the conservator of his daughter’s personal matters in 2019 and was going to share power over her finances with an estate management firm, but it has withdrawn from the arrangement.