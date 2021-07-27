Paris Hilton shares support for Britney Spears after new report on conservatorship

Paris Hilton has spoken out in support of Britney Spears in light of The New Yorker’s recent report on the singer’s conservatorship.

Hilton shared the publication’s article on Twitter yesterday (26 July), writing that she found it “heartbreaking to read”.

The 40-year-old wrote: “Heartbreaking to read @RonanFarrow & @jiatolentino’s in-depth @NewYorker article. Britney is so strong & has been through so much.”

She continued: “I’m so proud of her for using her voice & speaking her truth. She deserves her freedom & happiness.”

Spears’s ongoing conservatorship has controlled her money and affairs since 2008.

On 23 June, the “Womaniser” singer spoke directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

It was the first time she had appeared in open court during the 13 years of the conservatorship, and at the hearing she called for her father and others involved in the conservatorship to “be in jail”.

During her testimony, Spears said she “didn’t believe” Hilton’s own allegations of experiencing abuse at a boarding school when she was a teenager.

She referred to Hilton’s experience as a means to explain why she feared her own claims about feeling abused by her conservatorship would not be believed.

Hilton later defended Spears after her comments were taken out of context by the tabloid press.

Speaking on her This is Paris podcast, Hilton said she felt it was clear Spears was not calling her a liar.