Paris Hilton has defended Britney Spears after the pop star’s comments made in court were taken out of context by the tabloid press.

Spears gave dramatic testimony to a Los Angeles court last month as she continues to appeal to have her conservatorship, which controls her finances and personal affairs, removed.

During the testimony, Spears said she “didn’t believe” Hilton’s own allegations of experiencing abuse at a boarding school when she was a teenager.

She referred to Hilton to explain why she feared her own claims about feeling abused by her conservatorship would not be believed.

Speaking on her This is Paris podcast, Hilton said she felt it was clear Spears was not calling her a liar.

“I know she didn’t mean it that way,” she said. “She meant when she saw it, she couldn’t even believe it. What she said was, people hear that, ‘It’s Britney Spears, it’s Paris Hilton. They have these perfect lives. Who is gonna believe? I didn’t even believe Paris, who’s gonna believe me?’”

Hilton said she felt it was a “misunderstanding on the media’s part”.

The 40-year-old said Spear’s testimony on 23 June had broken her heart and that she will “always love and support Britney”.

“She is so kind and sweet,” she wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing the podcast clip. “She deserves her freedom. I’ve been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free.”

She added: “We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse. She is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth. I know personally how hard it is to come forward to tell your story, and so I hope Britney knows that she is so loved and supported by the world right now.”

This week, it emerged that Spears is reportedly considering an official retirement from music.

The revelation came in the resignation letter of her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, who wrote to Spear’s co-conservators, her father Jamie Spears, and caregiver Jodi Montgomery.

“It has been over two-and-a-half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire,” Rudolph reportedly said.

“As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney‘s request to help manage and assist her with her career.

“And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney‘s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.”