Britney Spears is being praised for sharing a series of nude images, shortly after admitting that her father used to make her “feel ugly” as a child.

On Tuesday (10 May), the singer posted a set of three images on Instagram, covered with strategically placed emojis.

Announcing the “photo dump” on Instagram, Spears said she took the pictures before she discovered she was expecting her third child, writing: “Why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???”

Spears also said she took the photos with a selfie stick, telling her followers: “Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself.”

The singer captioned the last photo: “I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much.”

Many of her followers have been sending the pop star messages of positivity, expressing their happiness that she felt confident enough to share the photos after being freed from her conservatorship in November 2021.

Her fans were also quick to hit back at a contingent of followers who reacted negatively to the photos, with one person writing: “Do whatever you want QUEEN!!!!”

Another added: “You look sensational. You are such a strong and empowering woman,” while one fan stated: “10 per cent no f**s to give.”

Britney Spears’ fans are supporting the singer after ‘photo dump’ of nude photos (Instagram)

The post came a week after Spears shared a now-deleted message detailing the negative way her father made her feel while he managed all of her personal and business affairs under the controversial legal arrangement.

Spears was finally released from the conservatorship in November 2021, when a judge ruled that the singer be given back control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“One thing the conservatorship did to me and one of the things that hurt me the most is that I was always being told I was fat and never good enough,” she wrote. “My dad always made me feel like I had to try, try, try. Big time.”

She continued: “He ruined the deep seed of my existence, the seed that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13, my confidence, my swag, my inner dialogue and yes even my sex life, all completely ruined. He made me feel ugly, therefore I was.”

Britney Spears with her husband Sam Asghari (Instagram)

Spears recently announced her pregnancy after secretly marrying her partner, Sam Asghari.

The singer has two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline,

She was married to the former dancer for two years from 2004 to 2006, and eventually filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Asghari told fans this week that the pair have set a date for their forthcoming wedding, but said the public would only know it had taken place after the fact.