Sam Asghari says wedding date with Britney Spears ‘has been set’

Sam Asghari appeared to confirm that he and pop star Britney Spears are not yet married, as he discussed their future wedding date on social media.

On Sunday 8 May, the 28-year-old actor wished his fiancé a “Happy Mother’s Day” while revealing that their future wedding date “has been set”.

“Our lives has [sic] been a real-life fairy tale,” he wrote on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to my soon-to-be queen.

“Also the big day has been set,” he added, revealing that “nobody will know until the day after.”

Earlier this year, Spears, who is currently pregnant, has been calling Asghari her “husband” on Instagram, leading fans to speculate that the pair got married in secret.

In a video posted to her feed showing baby turtles making their way to the sea, Spears said: “My husband @samasghari sent me this and said: 100 baby turtles leave the hatch.

“Only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks. Only one strong turtle makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies. He said these turtles represented life!!!!!”

Fans were quick to pick up on the terminology used, with some commenting: “Husband???”

Another wrote: “Did someone say HUSBAND?”

Spears has been dating Asghari since 2016. They announced their engagement in 2021.

The Iranian model has been praised for supporting Spears throughout the battle to end her conservatorship, which was granted in November 2021.

Spears would have had to seek permission to marry Asghari if she was still under the conservatorship.

The singer was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons, aged 14 and 15, and was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.