Britney Spears has deleted Instagram weeks after her marriage to Sam Asghari.

The couple – who have been together since late 2016 – got married at the singer’s home in Los Angeles on 9 June 2022.

The ceremony took place in front of 60 guests, including celebrity friends such as Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and Drew Barrymore.

The “Toxic” singer has since deleted her Instagram account. Her profile now reads: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.

“The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

The Grammy award-winner previously deactivated her Instagram account without warning on 16 March. She returned two days later.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Spears for comment.

Last week, Spears’s mother Lynne shared a post about her daughter’s wedding, which she was not invited to.

(Getty)

Commenting on one of Britney’s wedding photo posts, that includes one of the singer and Asghari kissing on a balcony, Lynne wrote: “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding!

“And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you.”

In November last year, Britney called out her mother for allegedly coming up with the idea for her conservatorship in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The post was a picture with the words: “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”