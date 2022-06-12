Britney Spears’s mother Lynne posts reaction to singer’s wedding after not being invited

Star’s relationship with family is very strained after conservatorship battle

Ellie Harrison
Sunday 12 June 2022 08:59
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’s mother Lynne Spears has shared a post about her daughter’s wedding, which she was not invited to.

Britney and Sam Asghari got married at a ceremony at the singer’s home in Los Angeles on Thursday (9 June).

The star told her fans she had been so nervous ahead of the wedding that she “had a panic attack”.

While the wedding was attended by stars such as Madonna and Paris Hilton – and dramatically crashed by Britney’s ex-husband – Britney’s mother, father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn are not believed to have been invited, due to relations between them being strained after Britney’s conservatorship battle.

Commenting on one of Britney’s wedding photo posts, that includes one of the singer and Asghari kissing on a balcony, Lynne wrote: “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding!

“And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you.”

In November last year, Britney called out her mother for allegedly coming up with the idea for her conservatorship in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The post was a picture with the words: “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”

That same month, Britney’s 13-year-long conservatorship was ended by Judge Brenda J Penny in California.

The judge gave the pop star back all of her legal rights, which had been controlled by two conservators overseeing her personal and business life since 2008.

During her conservatorships, Britney claimed that she had been made to use a birth control device, to take medication and work against her will.

In June 2021, she gave explosive testimony in the case in which she told the judge, “I just want my life back.”

