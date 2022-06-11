‘Had a panic attack and then got it together’: Britney Spears opens up about Sam Asghari wedding

Occasion was attended by Madonna and Paris Hilton and crashed by Spears’s ex-husband

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 11 June 2022 09:44
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has told fans she had a panic attack before marrying Sam Asghari on Thursday (9 May).

The couple got married at a ceremony at the singer’s home in Los Angeles, which was attended by stars including Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.

In an Instagram post sharing photos from the day, Spears wrote: “Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!!

“I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together.”

She added: “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!!”

Spears also referenced the moment she and Madonna recreated their 2003 VMAs kiss, writing: “I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton...”

She added: “I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”

(Instagram)

In other news from the occasion, Spears’s wedding was dramatically crashed by her ex-husband Jason Alexander, who she was married to in 2004 for a total of 55 hours.

Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanours, including two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident, officials said.

