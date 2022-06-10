Britney Spears and Madonna recreate 2003 VMAs kiss at singer’s wedding

During Britney Spears’s wedding on Thursday (9 June), the singer and Madonna recreated their famous kiss from the 2003 VMAs.

Spears married Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The pair first met each other in October 2016 on the set of Spears’s “Slumber Party” music video.

After Spears changed out of her wedding dress, and the reception began, the singer and Madonna shared a kiss.

The two stars had made headlines two decades ago when they had a prolonged kiss on stage at the VMAs while performing Madonna’s song “Hollywood” with Christina Aguilera.

Madonna had said earlier this year that she wanted to recreate the kiss. When asked if she would ever do a world tour again on an Instagram live stream, Madonna said: “Hell yeah! Got to stay young baby. Me and Britney, what about that? Yeah, I’m not sure she’d be into it, but it’d be really cool.

“We could like re-enact the, the original. Kiss. The kiss, yeah.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Getty Images)

In other news from the wedding, Spears’s wedding was dramatically crashed by her ex-husband Jason Alexander, who she was married to in 2004 for a total of 55 hours.

Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanours, including two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident, officials said.