Jason Alexander: Britney Spears’ ex-husband charged with four misdemeanours after crashing pop star’s wedding
Despite the shocking interruption, Spears is officially married to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari
Britney Spears’s ex-husband Jason Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanours after crashing the singer’s Los Angeles home during her wedding with Sam Asghari.
Spears and Alexander were childhood friends ahead of their short-lived marriage. They got married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.
On Thursday (9 June), Alexander, who is the “Toxic” singer’s first husband, showed up at her home to crash the private event.
Alexander apparently approached event security while going live on Instagram, telling them that Spears had invited him. He reportedly then said he was going to crash the wedding before what TMZ calls a “physical struggle” took place.
“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander to security. “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”
He reportedly then made it inside Spears’ home, where he continued to stream the event from his phone. He was eventually restrained.
Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanours which include two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident, officials said.
Alexander was arrested in Franklin, Tennessee, in January for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking.
Despite the shocking interruption, Spears is officially married to her long time boyfriend Asghari.
The couple, who first met each other in October 2016 on the set of Spears’s “Slumber Party” music video, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday 9 June.
Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the marriage to the AP news agency.
“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” he said.
“I know (Asghari) wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”
