Britney Spears’ lawyers have accused her father Jamie of “stonewalling” as they continue to request that he give evidence about his conduct during the 13 years of her conservatorship.

“Mr Spears can run, but he cannot forever hide from his legal and fiduciary obligations,” the 40-year-old singer’s attorney Matthew Rosengart wrote in a 21-page motion to compel.

“His stonewalling and obfuscation must not stop the truth from coming to light; it has only required that the parties expend unnecessary resources in a protracted battle to obtain his compliance,” the filing reads.

“But, after using his daughter’s money for more than 13 years to fund his legal fees and expenses, for the first time, Mr Spears will now have to pay his own legal fees.”

In November last year, Spears’s 13-year-long conservatorship was ended by Judge Brenda J Penny in California.

The judge gave the pop star back all of her legal rights, which had been controlled by two conservators overseeing her personal and business life since 2008.

In the new filing, Rosengart hit out at Jamie’s alleged “demonstrably false claims” of doing what’s best for his daughter and running a “corrupted and conflicted conservatorship” from which he supposedly paid himself “$6.3m” in the past years.

The motion also claims that “Mr Spears failed to appear for depositions that were noticed for October 20, 2021, 10 November 2021, and 6 April 2022.”

During her conservatorships, Spears claimed that she had been made to use a birth control device, to take medication and work against her will.

In June 2021, she gave explosive testimony in the case in which she told the judge, “I just want my life back.”

“I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised,” Spears said, as she branded the conservatorship “abusive” and even suggested her father should be jailed for his role in it.

Additional reporting by PA