Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken out about her alleged attempts to get her sister Britney out of her conservatorship.

Following the end of the legal guardianship which has controlled Britney’s life since 2008, reports emerged of a rift between the sisters, with the “Toxic” singer recently unfollowing Jamie Lynn on Instagram.

In a new interview with Good Morning America which aired on Wednesday (12 January), Jamie Lynn said that she was “happy” when the conservatorship had come to an end, but that she had never really understood how it worked.

“When it was put in place [in 2008], I didn’t understand… I was a 17-year-old. I was about to have a baby so I didn’t understand what was happening nor was I focused on that,” the former child star said.

“I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

Jamie Lynn, 30, said that she “took no steps to be a part of [the conservatorship]” and had “always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so”.

“I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” she said. “If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Jamie Lynn said that she spoke to Samuel D Ingham III, who was the court-appointed lawyer initially assigned to Britney’s case in 2008. Ingham resigned in July last year.

“Everyone has a voice and it should be heard. If she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up,” Jamie Lynn said.

“I even spoke to her [previous] legal team and that did not end well in my favour. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps? She has to walk through the door.

The Independent has contacted Britney Spears’ representatives for comment.

Jamie Lynn (left) and Britney Spears in 2002 (Getty Images)

In June last year, Spears broke her silence on the conservatorship in a court testimony during which she called for her father and others involved in the legal arrangement “to be in jail”.

Following her appearance at open court in Los Angeles, the singer wrote a lengthy message to fans in which she complained about people close to her “never showing up”. The message came shortly after Jamie Lynn had publicly pledged her support for Spears for the first time.

In July, however, Spears called out her sister specifically. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!” she wrote at the time. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!”

She added: “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ ... probably thinking you’re different so they can f*** with you!”

Spears’s mother, Lynne, has previously defended Jamie Lynn, telling critics to “stop” attacking her youngest daughter.