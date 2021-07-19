Jamie Lynn Spears shared and then deleted a prayer for peace after her sister Britney hit out at her in a recent Instagram post.

On Saturday (17 July), Britney wrote a lengthy message to her fans after complaining about people close to her “never showing up” amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Explaining that she was “quitting” performing on stage, Britney wrote: “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

On Sunday (18 July), Jamie Lynn returned to social media, sharing a mirror selfie in a red top and skirt and red heels.

“May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit,” the Zoey 101 star originally captioned the post, adding a peace sign and a heart emoji.

However, she later updated the caption to just consist of the emojis. Comments remain turned off on the post.

On Sunday night, Britney shared a new video dancing to Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy” on Instagram in which she appeared to mock her sister’s original words.

“May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today,” she wrote, adding: “PS RED” and a string of red emojis.

Commenters guessed that the “Toxic” singer’s words were a reference to Jamie Lynn’s comment.

“Lmao she said sit down Jamie Lynn,” one fan wrote, while another tweet read: “The Jamie Lynn drag I-.”

Last week, progress was made in Spears’s battle to end her conservatorship after judge Brenda Penny gave the pop star permission to choose a new attorney to represent her for the first time since 2008.

The decision followed after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham stepped down last week.