Britney Spears deletes Instagram comment appearing to mock ‘mean ass’ sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears has deleted an Instagram comment that many had interpreted as a rebuke to her “mean ass” sister Jamie Lynn.

Spears appeared to mock her sister on Sunday (18 July), after Jamie Lynn shared a mirror selfie along with the caption “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit”.

Several hours later, Spears posted a video of herself dancing to the Billie Eilish track “Bad Guy” along with the caption: “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today.”

As commenters guessed that Spears’s caption was a reference to Jamie Lynn’s caption, her sister removed the prayer caption from her selfie entirely. On Monday (19 July), Spears edited the caption on her own post, with her mock prayer now removed.

In a further Instagram post on Monday night, Spears acknowledged that she had “got a lot off my chest last week”, adding: “I said what I needed to say … and life goes on.”

Last week, Spears called out her sister on Instagram, writing about her displeasure that Jamie Lynn had participated in a 2017 awards show in which she performed one of Spears’s old tracks.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” Spears wrote. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!”

The Independent has contacted Jamie Lynn’s representatives for comment.

Spears, who is involved in a high-profile legal battle regarding the conservatorship she has been under for the last 13 years, was last week granted permission to choose a new attorney to represent her for the first time since 2008.