Britney Spears has hit back at recent tabloid reports surrounding her health.

The pop singer, 41, was a topic of discussion in interviews with her former husband, Kevin Federline, and her father Jamie Spears.

As presented in the Daily Mail article, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, is said to have expressed worries that she is abusing the drug crystal meth.

“I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up,” he is alleged to have told journalist Daphne Barak. “It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”

Other claims report Federline as saying their sons, Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, are refusing to meet her, and Spears’s father Jamie Spears allegedly expressing his fear that she’ll meet a similar fate to Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol intoxication in 2011.

On Sunday (11 June), Federline posted an Instagram story in response to the Daily Mail article. Without mentioning specific issues with the report, he wrote that it “saddened” him and questioned why journalists would “fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children”.

Spears also shared her upset with the claims in her own Instagram post, along with a stock image of a child being aggressive towards another.

“The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that,” her post began, before directing her confusion towards alleged comments from her eldest child.

“With Preston saying ‘she needs to listen to us before it's too late’… Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door?”

Spears then expressed that she “never saw” her sons after telling Jayden that she wanted to see them more often and that it makes her sad “because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough”.

“So you guys go behind my back and talk about me… it breaks my heart and the news is so low.”

Britney Spears’ post about her sons’ alleged words in the media (Britney Spears / Instagram)

Spears went on to say that she has long felt that the media has “bullied” her, and questioned whether the quotes were true.

“Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above??? When they all go so low???” she asked. “Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to [the Janet Jackson song] Throb!!!”

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline for further comment.

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: actiononaddiction.org.uk, mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.