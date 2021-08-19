Britney Spears has been accused of battery by her housekeeper after an incident at the pop star’s California home.

The longtime employee says she was confronted by Spears and the singer then slapped her phone out of her hand.

The housekeeper, who was not hurt in the incident, phoned the police and then went to the sheriff's office to file an official report.

In response, Spears’ new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart called the accusations “sensational tabloid fodder”.

In a statement, he continued: “This is nothing more than an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately.”

Spears is currently attempting to remove her father, Jamie, from her conservatorship and has said she will not perform whilst he retains control over her in any capacity.

She has alleged that the conservatorship is “abusive” whilst her father has said be “willing to step down” from the position when “the time is right”.

The singer has accused her father of “ruining” her life and “loved” to hear her in pain.

File image: Britney Spears performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival (Getty Images)

Jamie Spears still contests his removal from the conservatorship and has urged the court overseeing the case not to rely on “false allegations” regarding his conduct.