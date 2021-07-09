Madonna has sided with Britney Spears in her conservatorship battle while comparing the 39-year-old singer’s situation to that of slavery.

On 24 June, Spears gave her first public statement about her legal guardianship in the form of an explosive courtroom testimony.

The “Toxic” singer claimed that her court-ordered arrangement refused to allow her to remove her birth control device and was preventing her from marrying boyfriend Sam Asghari, with Spears asking for the “abusive” conservatorship to come to an end.

Writing on her Instagram Story on Thursday (8 July), Madonna, who collaborated with Spears on the 2003 track “Me Against the Music”, shared a photo of herself in a “Britney Spears” t-shirt.

“Give this woman her life back,” the “Open Your Heart” singer wrote. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.

Madonna supports #FreeBritney movement (Madonna/ Instagram)

“This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

The Free Britney movement’s most tangible conception dates back to January 2009, on a blog post on Spears fansite Breathe Heavy.

The site’s founder, Jordan Miller, was in college at the time when he wrote, “Open your eyes! Free Britney!” on a post alleging Spears’ father took her cellphone.

Two months and many critical posts later, Miller says he received a letter from Jamie Spears, threatening legal action over copyright infringement if he did not close his website (Miller had published Spears lyrics without permission).

“I felt censored,” Miller toldThe Independent. “In my opinion, it’s not about lyrics. It’s because I was speaking out about an injustice, and they didn’t like that, and they wanted to control everything about Britney, including entities that they didn’t technically own.”

Since then, many fans and celebrities have shown support towards the “Toxic” singer’s situation.

This week, Paris Hilton showed her support for Spears. She wrote: “She is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth.”

Other supportive stars include Cher, Miley Cyrus, and Mariah Carey.