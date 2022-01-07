Britney Spears is being supported after posting a near-nude photo on Instagram as a “free woman”.

The singer previously shared a series of censored nude photos in the summer of 2021 amid the battle to have her father Jamie, 69, removed as her conservator.

Spears shared another on Thursday (6 January), captioning the photo: “Free woman energy has never felt better.”

In the image, Spears wears nothing but a choker and knee-high socks, with her body parts covered by an emoji. She disabled comments on the post, having previously said that she finds a lot of them to be “hateful”.

While the series of similar images she posted last year led her fans to worry, they are now praising the singer for her decision, believing her to be in a much happier place since she was freed from the conservatorship.

Speaking out against possible critics of the photo, one fan wrote on Twitter: “I don’t care what Britney Spears does as long as she’s happy. Y’all better leave her alone and let her live her best life. She f**ing deserves it.”

Another added: “I stand by Britney Spears and whatever she posts on Instagram.”

One fan said that Spears posting the photo is “is the energy we need more of in 2022”.

Britney Spears has been supported after sharing a nude photo on Instagram (Instagram @britneysapears)

In November, Spears said she believes her parents “should be in jail” for putting her under a conservatorship for 13 years.

The singer had her personal affairs, career appointments and finances legally controlled by the ruling, which was petitioned by her father in 2008.

It was Judge Brenda J Penny who brought an end to the controversial conservatorship in September, stating that it was “no longer required”.