Sam Asghari has told Octavia Spencer he has “no hard feelings” after she jokingly advised Britney Spears to get a prenup before marrying him.

Asghari and Spears announced their engagement on Monday (13 September) in a pair of Instagram posts. Spencer commented on Spears’s post, writing in jest: “Make him sign a prenup.”

Prenuptial agreements are used in some countries by couples who want to preemptively establish rules for the divisions of their assets should they ever get a divorce.

On Wednesday, Spencer shared a photo of the couple on her own Instagram account and offered more context for her initial comment.

“Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke,” she wrote.

“My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologise and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.

“Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love.”

Spencer ended her message with the hashtag #nonegativity.

Asghari replied in the comments section: “You are very kind to clarify but I have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory.”

Spears, meanwhile, has reassured fans after her Instagram account became unavailable on Tuesday, telling them she was just “taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement” and will return soon.