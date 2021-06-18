Britney Spears says she doesn’t know if she’ll ever perform on stage again

Britney Spears has admitted that she has “no idea” if she’ll ever perform on stage again.

The singer last performed for the public as part of her Piece of Me concert residency in Las Vegas, which ran from 2013 to 2017.

A second residency, titled Domination, was scheduled to begin in February 2019. However, it was cancelled a month before as the singer announced that she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from music to focus on her father Jamie’s health issues.

On Thursday (17 June), the singer posted a number of videos to Instagram dancing around her home, as well as one answering questions from fans.

“The next question is am I ready to take the stage again, am I going to take the stage again, will I ever take the stage again?” she read.

“I have no idea. I’m having fun right now on a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself, so that’s it.”

In recent months, public attention has fallen on Spears and her ongoing conservatorship battle once more following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears earlier this year.

The singer is expected to appear in court next week for the first time in years to directly address the judge in the case regarding her conservatorship.

Spears’s lawyers have previously said that the singer wants her father removed from managing her estate.