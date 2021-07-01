The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Britney Spears: Firm set to become co-conservator wants to resign ‘due to changed circumstances’
Bessemer Trust, a professional wealth management firm, said in a court filing that it did not know that Spears wanted to leave the conservatorship that controls her life.
Kevin E G Perry
Thursday 01 July 2021 20:41 comments
Los Angeles
Bessemer Trust, the wealth management firm that was set to become the co-conservator of Britney Spears’s estate alongside her father James, has requested to resign from the arrangement.
In a newly-filed court document, as reported by The New York Times, the firm pointed to Spears’ recent public criticisms of the conservatorship as “changed circumstances”.
More to follow...
