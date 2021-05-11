Jack Whitehall opens Brit Awards with Line of Duty skit starring Martin Compston and Jackie Weaver

Jack Whitehall kicked off the Brit Awards 2021 by taking part in a Line of Duty-inspired skit starring Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Jackie Weaver.

The comedian, who is hosting the ceremony live at the O2 Arena in London, made a number of references to the latest series, including Ted Hasting’s famous “Mother of God!” catchphrase.

The skit was just the prelude to performances by Coldplay and Dua Lipa. Tonight’s Brit Awards marks the first live large-scale indoor event in London since March last year. The ceremony will be taking place as usual at the O2 Arena and will include a number of live performances.

Those who are set to take to the stage include The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks, Headie One, and this year’s BRITs Rising Star-award winner Griff. The show will also feature a special performance by Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk accompanied by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir. Jack Whitehall is returning as the show’s host.

Taylor Swift is also set to be honoured with this year’s Global Icon award.

To watch from home, you can tune in from 8pm (UK time) to the Brit Awards YouTube channel, or watch from ITV and ITV Hub.

You can also followThe Independent’s live coverage here.