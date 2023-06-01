Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bruce Springsteen’s music brings everybody together – be it friends, family or even strangers.

However, one fan who saw the Boss perform on Tuesday (30 May) was left surprised after spotting a fellow reveller on FaceTime with a rather unexpected friend.

George Shaw, who posts on Twitter as @gshizzy, shared a photo of Springsteen performing “Born to Run” at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

In the snap, another crowd member, who was stood in front of him, could be seen FaceTiming her dog.

He shared the photo with the caption “Woof Springsteen”, and then added, in a follow-up post: “For some context, a massive shout out to the woman who FaceTimed her dog throughout the performance of ‘Born To Run’ last night. An icon.”

It remains unknown why the anonymous person FaceTimed their dog – but the binding factor of Springsteen’s music knows no bounds.

Of course, the replies section have been flooded with puns using Springsteen’s song titles, including “Dancing in the Bark” and “Barkness on the Edge of Town”.

One person wondered if this dog was one of the howling canines on Main Street the singer refers to in his song “The Promised Land”.

Bruce springsteen fan FaceTimes dog during Edinburgh show (Twitter / @gshizzy)

Springsteen continues the European leg of his world tour with The E Street Band, which will bering them to London’s Hyde Park for BST on 6 and 8 July.