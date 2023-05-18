Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Ferrara, Italy is currently scheduled to go ahead despite flooding in the area, to the dismay of fans.

Earlier this week, heavy downpours have caused rivers to overrun, triggering flooding in parts of northeastern Italy. The Emilia-Romagna region is the worst-affected.

At least five people have died and 5,000 have had to be evacuated as a result.

Authorities have evacuated people from affected parts of the region, including Bologna, Cesanna, Faenza, Forli, Ravenna, Riccione, Rimini, and Ferrara.

Given the disastrous weather conditions, fans are shocked to learn that Springteen’s concert in Ferrara on Thursday (18 May) has not been cancelled.

At the time of writing, Springsteen and The E Street Band remain scheduled to take the stage at Parco Urbano, with zero announcements regarding cancellation or safety updates.

The decision to move forward with the concert has been criticised heavily by fans and ticket-holders.

“It will be a mess to get to Ferrara,” one person wrote on Twitter in Italian. “The organisers have no respect for anyone.”

Another questioned: “Going to the concert with an ongoing tragedy a few km away?”

“Bruce Springsteen, do you know that the Emilia-Romagna region is struggling with devastating flooding and landslides? Do you really feel like playing tomorrow in Ferrara?” said a third person. “Even the 2023 Imola GP has officially been cancelled! Take it as an example.”

On Wednesday (17 May), it was announced that the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been called off this weekend due to the flooding.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

F1 said that cancelling the race was “the right and responsible thing to do”.

Someone else on Twitter wrote: “Anyway, it’s scandalous that they’re doing the Springsteen concert in Ferrara tonight,” adding that difficulties with transport will mean that the “Born to Run” singer will be performing without an audience.

“Emilia-Romagna is on its knees, but here in Ferrara the Bruce Springsteen concert is woe to cancelling it, despite closed roads,” said another.

Speaking about transportation difficulties, they asked: “Don’t you think it’s dangerous to get them there with the current conditions? I don’t know.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Bruce Springsteen for comment.