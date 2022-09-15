Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Bruce Springsteen calls out Rolling Stone for not having him on the front cover after ‘Born to Run’

‘I always felt... they were a little skittish about putting me on the cover,’ singer-songwriter recalled

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 15 September 2022 11:06
Comments
Bruce Springsteen picks five favourite Springsteen songs

Bruce Springsteen has addressed the founder of Rolling Stone over an apparent snub in the Seventies.

The revered rock ‘n’ roll figure took part in a live discussion with the publication’s founder, Jann Wenner, in New York on Tuesday (13 September).

In front of a live audience, Springsteen and Wenner engaged in a light-hearted dialogue about the star’s music, its place in 2022 and other topics.

At one point in their conversation, Springsteen took the opportunity to ask about a long-held gripe, as he recalled his confusion at not being asked to be on the front cover of the magazine after the release of his 1975 album, Born to Run.

“I was not on the cover of Rolling Stone when Born to Run came out, you know,” he pointed out (via Variety).

Recommended

Springsteen noted that he’d received the invitation from other publications, telling Wenner: “I’m not picking a bone or anything, but I always felt — while we’re talking about it — they were a little skittish about putting me on the cover when that record came out. I was on the cover of Time and Newsweek.”

According to Springsteen, the other magazines that had him on the front cover were representative of “the establishment”.

As well as highlighting him to a broader audience, the “Dancing in the Dark” singer noted that his inclusion in more mainstream publications attracted unwanted attention from tax officers.

“I hadn’t paid a penny in taxes when I was on the cover of Time and Newsweek, and the IRS found out about it and it took me 10 years [to pay it],” he added.

Springsteen will commence his tour with the E Street Band in 2023, with shows in the US and the UK.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in