‘I can’t do this anymore’: Demi Lovato says ongoing tour will be her last
Singer said she was ‘so f***ing sick’ in social media posts on Tuesday (13 September)
Demi Lovato has announced that her current tour will be her last, due to an ongoing illness.
The singer is currently travelling for performances following the release of her album, Holy Fvck, in August.
In a string of now-deleted posts on social media, Lovato stated that she’d been feeling unwell and wasn’t able to continue working in this way.
“I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore,” Lovato wrote on Tuesday (13 September). “This next tour will be my last, I love and thank you guys.”
She later posted another story that she would “power” through their illness for their fans for that night’s show in Santiago, Chile.
As well as this, Lovato said that she’d “barely have a voice” and would be “pointing the mic to the audience a lot”.
The final portion of the tour will begin as planned in Sacramento, California on 22 September.
The Independent has contacted a representative for Demi Lovato for further comment.
Lovato’s recent release was met with widespread acclaim, with her song “29” getting praise for seemingly addressing the age gap with her ex-partner Wilmer Valderrama.
After coming out as non-binary and using they/them pronouns in 2021, the singer updated her pronouns to she/her last month, stating that she considered herself a “fluid person”.
