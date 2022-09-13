Christina Aguilera apparently unfollows Britney Spears after ‘fat-shaming’ post, reports say
‘I found out there was only one way to look thin; hang out with fat people,’ Spears shared on Instagram
Christina Aguilera has reportedly unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram after the “Toxic” singer took aim at her in a recent post.
On Monday (12 September), the 40-year-old singer shared a photo with text that read: “I found out there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”
Alongside the picture, Spears wrote in the caption: “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.
“I mean why not talk about it ?? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me!!!” she added.
“It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about.”
According to Entertainment Weekly, a source close to the matter confirmed to them that Aguilera unfollowed Spears shortly after Monday’s post.
The Independent have reached out to Aguilera’s reps for comment.
This social media snub comes nearly a year after Spears condemned Aguilera for “refusing to speak” during a red carpet interview when she was asked if she had any contact with Spears since the termination of her conservatorship a week before.
At the time, Spears posted a clip of Aguilera’s interview on her Instagram story, writing: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!”
Aguilera had previously expressed her support for Spears – with whom she rose to fame as child stars on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club and later as pop megastars during the Nineties – in June 2021, after Spears gave testimony in court about her conservatorship.
“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish,” Aguilera had said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies