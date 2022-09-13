Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Christina Aguilera has reportedly unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram after the “Toxic” singer took aim at her in a recent post.

On Monday (12 September), the 40-year-old singer shared a photo with text that read: “I found out there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

Alongside the picture, Spears wrote in the caption: “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.

“I mean why not talk about it ?? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me!!!” she added.

“It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, a source close to the matter confirmed to them that Aguilera unfollowed Spears shortly after Monday’s post.

The Independent have reached out to Aguilera’s reps for comment.

Britney Spears Instagram post (Britney Spears/Instagram)

This social media snub comes nearly a year after Spears condemned Aguilera for “refusing to speak” during a red carpet interview when she was asked if she had any contact with Spears since the termination of her conservatorship a week before.

At the time, Spears posted a clip of Aguilera’s interview on her Instagram story, writing: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!”

Aguilera had previously expressed her support for Spears – with whom she rose to fame as child stars on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club and later as pop megastars during the Nineties – in June 2021, after Spears gave testimony in court about her conservatorship.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish,” Aguilera had said.