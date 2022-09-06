Britney Spears hits back as son Jayden for ‘undermining’ her behaviour

Britney Spears has hit back at her teenage son Jayden after he spoke about their estranged relationship to the press, branding his comments as “hateful” and “undermining.”

In a clip shared to Instagram, Spears took aim at her children for claiming they “hope she gets better,” remarking, “do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad 40 grand a month?”

In an interview for ITV News, 15-year-old Jayden James Federline told US journalist Daphne Barak that his mother feels the need to use Instagram posts to get attention.

Sign up for our newsletters.